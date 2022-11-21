Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

21 November 2022, 21:31

By Madeleine Wilson

Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Lord Peter Hain - Labour peer, former Cabinet Minister and anti-apartheid activist - who is the author of the new novel 'The Elephant Conspiracy'.
  • Gina Miller - Entrepreneur, transparency campaigner, and leader of the True and Fair Party.
  • Lord Peter Lilley - Conservative peer and former Cabinet Minister.
  • Geoff Norcott - Comedian and host of the 'What Most People Think' podcast (which is available on Global Player).

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch Again

cq

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

Iain Dale Cross Question 09/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wales held the USA to a 1-1 draw on Monday night

Wales hold USA to 1-1 draw in opening World Cup game - as Qatari security confiscate LGBTQ clothing
Corinne Redhead, 29, initially denied any misconduct allegations

Female prison officer who gave birth to inmate's baby jailed for two years after birth certificate exposed fling
Welsh fans claim LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security

Rainbow bucket hats snatched from Welsh LGBT supporters by Qatari security ahead of World Cup clash with USA
Tonight Andrew Marr began his show with a simple reflection: “Silly Fifa”.

Qatar World Cup is an example of the West’s ‘retreating enlightenment,’ says Andrew Marr

footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

The beautiful centre of Presicce, Italy, pictured on Christmas day in 2018

Picturesque Italian town to pay £25,000 to people willing to buy a house and move there for good
1

Ukraine could ‘reach Crimea by Christmas with Russia war over by spring' says ex major general
Jack Grealish performed a special celebration for Finlay, 11, who has cerebral palsy

Heart of gold: Jack Grealish keeps promise to Finlay, 11, performing special 'worm' celebration after World Cup goal
Andrew Marr 21/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/11 | Watch Again

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan