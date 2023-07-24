Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

24 July 2023, 21:32

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Lady Victoria Borwick – former Conservative MP for Kensington
  • Natasha Clark – Chief Political Correspondent of The Sun
  • Rachel Cunliffe – Senior Associate Editor of The New Statesman
  • Baroness Jenny Chapman - Labour peer and Shadow Cabinet Office Minister

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch Again

cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale18/07 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Again

Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall.

'Thank you for what you did for me': LBC's Iain Dale reunites with NHS workers who helped him fight back after fall

Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/07 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07 | Watch Again

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch Again

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/04 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Former Premier League star Chris Bart-Williams dies aged 49

The Prime Minister has casted doubt on one of his net zero goals.

Rishi Sunak wants to avoid 'hassling' families with net zero goals as petrol and diesel car ban thrown in to doubt
Julian Sands' cause of death was announced by an officer at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Actor Julian Sands’ cause of death ruled as ‘undetermined’ a month after human remains found in California
George Alagiah has died aged 67

‘Integrity and decency shone through him’: Tributes to George Alagiah, 67, pour in after nine-year bowel cancer battle
The desperate father manages to safely rescue his baby from the car after locking his keys inside

Desperate father smashes car windscreen to rescue baby in 37C heat after 'accidentally locking car keys inside'
From travel insurance to compensation, here's everything you need to know about your travel rights.

Due to travel to Greece and unsure of your rights during the wildfires? Here’s everything you need to know
Thousands of people on the Greek island have been evacuated.

TUI cancels all flights to Rhodes until Friday as holidaymakers tell of five-mile hike to safety as 44C heat imminent
Greta Thunberg hauled away from oil depot protest by Swedish police hours after she was fined for a previous incident

Defiant Greta Thunberg arrested by Swedish police hours for after she dodged jail for eco protest
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change