Colin Brazier 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again
24 July 2023, 21:32
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Lady Victoria Borwick – former Conservative MP for Kensington
- Natasha Clark – Chief Political Correspondent of The Sun
- Rachel Cunliffe – Senior Associate Editor of The New Statesman
- Baroness Jenny Chapman - Labour peer and Shadow Cabinet Office Minister
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.