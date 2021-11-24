Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined tonight for the agenda-setting debate show by:

Rebecca Reid - Telegraph columnist

Roger Mosey - Master of Selwyn College, Cambridge and former head of BBC Television News

John Caudwell - Businessman, philanthropist and founder of Phones4U

Aisha Ali-Khan - Activist, writer, and women's rights campaigner

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.