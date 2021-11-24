Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch LIVE from 8PM
24 November 2021, 17:18
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined tonight for the agenda-setting debate show by:
Rebecca Reid - Telegraph columnist
Roger Mosey - Master of Selwyn College, Cambridge and former head of BBC Television News
John Caudwell - Businessman, philanthropist and founder of Phones4U
Aisha Ali-Khan - Activist, writer, and women's rights campaigner
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.