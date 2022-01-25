Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

25 January 2022, 15:58 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 16:24

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for this Tuesday's episode of the agenda-setting debate programme by:

Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communications at No.10 for David Cameron

Alison McGovern - Shadow Employment Minister and Labour MP for Wirral South

Benjamin Cohen - Chief Executive of PinkNews

Jo Phillips - Political journalist and writer. She was a spin doctor and was Paddy Ashdown's Press Secretary

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

