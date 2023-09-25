Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/09 | Watch Again

Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
25 September 2023, 22:18
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Baroness (Tanni) Grey-Thompson - Crossbench peer, broadcaster and multiple gold medal-winning Paralympian.
- Samuel Kasumu - Former race advisor to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister & author of ‘The Power of the Outsider’ - who lost out in the race to become the Conservative candidate for next year's London Mayoral election.
- Tom Hamilton - Former Head of Research for the Labour Party - and author of 'Punch & Judy Politics: An Insiders' Guide to Prime Minister's Questions'.
- Emma Revell - Head of Communications and Public Affairs for the Centre for Policy Studies think-tank