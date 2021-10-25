Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm
25 October 2021, 14:55
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined on this Monday's Cross Question by:
- Grant Shapps - Secretary of State for Transport and Conservative MP for Welwyn Hatfield
- Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
- Lance Forman - Businessman and former Brexit Party MEP
- Meg Hillier - Chair of the Public Accounts Select Committee and Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch
