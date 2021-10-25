Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

25 October 2021, 14:55

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined on this Monday's Cross Question by:

  • Grant Shapps - Secretary of State for Transport and Conservative MP for Welwyn Hatfield
  • Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
  • Lance Forman - Businessman and former Brexit Party MEP
  • Meg Hillier - Chair of the Public Accounts Select Committee and Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch live on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Dr David Nabarro: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK Covid cases

WHO Covid Envoy: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK case rates

Exclusive
Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale speaks to Sir David Amess | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess | All Talk

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sajid Javid accused anti-vaccine protestors of spreading "vicious lies"

Sajid Javid hits out at 'idiot' anti-vaxxers protesting outside schools
Alec Baldwin had been rehearsing a scene when a revolver fired

Alec Baldwin pointed gun “towards camera” when it went off

The UK-hosted conference will be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, and will be attended by thousands of people including protestors

What is COP26 and why does it matter? A complete guide to the key climate summit
Boris Johnson said the Cop26 was going to be 'very tough'

Boris Johnson: 'Touch and go' whether COP26 summit will be a success
"What you've got to do is stop the production of plastic," Boris Johnson told a group of children

Boris Johnson says 'recycling plastic doesn't work' ahead of COP26
Oxfam withdraws Wonder Woman Bingo from sale following transgender and non-binary complaints

Oxfam axes game celebrating ‘inspirational women’ after transgender staff complain
The National Living Wage is to rise to £9.50, reports say, in a boost for people on low incomes.

National Living Wage 'to be hiked to £9.50'

The Queen is said to be "knackered"

'Knackered' Queen misses church service after hospital stay

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B