Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch Again

26 April 2023, 21:34

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

  • Jonathan Gullis – Conservative MP for Stoke-On-Trent North and former Minister of State for School Standards.
  • Alistair Carmichael – Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, and Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Home Affairs, Justice, and Northern Ireland.
  • Jacqui Smith – former Home Secretary, Chair at Barts Health NHS Trust, and Barking, Havering and Redbridge University NHS Trust, and co-host of the podcast For The Many podcast.
  • Jimmy McLoughlin – former Business Director of Number 10 Downing Street.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

More Iain Dale

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

