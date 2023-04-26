Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch Again
26 April 2023, 21:34
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
- Jonathan Gullis – Conservative MP for Stoke-On-Trent North and former Minister of State for School Standards.
- Alistair Carmichael – Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, and Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Home Affairs, Justice, and Northern Ireland.
- Jacqui Smith – former Home Secretary, Chair at Barts Health NHS Trust, and Barking, Havering and Redbridge University NHS Trust, and co-host of the podcast For The Many podcast.
- Jimmy McLoughlin – former Business Director of Number 10 Downing Street.
