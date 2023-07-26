Colin Brazier 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07 | Watch Again
26 July 2023, 22:30
Cross Question 26/07 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Rhun ap Iorwerth – Leader of Plaid Cymru and Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn
- Lord (Richard) Harrington – Conservative peer, former Minister of State for Refugees and former Conservative MP for Watford
- Francis Elliott – political journalist and author
- Jemma Forte – broadcast journalist, writer and presenter
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.