Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07 | Watch Again

26 July 2023, 22:30

Cross Question 26/07 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Rhun ap Iorwerth – Leader of Plaid Cymru and Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn
  • Lord (Richard) Harrington – Conservative peer, former Minister of State for Refugees and former Conservative MP for Watford
  • Francis Elliott – political journalist and author
  • Jemma Forte – broadcast journalist, writer and presenter

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall.

'Thank you for what you did for me': LBC's Iain Dale reunites with NHS workers who helped him fight back after fall

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Sir Keir has hardened Labour's gender stance.

Keir Starmer insists a woman is an ‘adult female’ as he says gender self-identification is not ‘right way forward’
Fires have been raging for several days and a state of emergency has now been declared

Death toll rises amid Mediterranean wildfires as more countries tackle blazes after Rhodes state of emergency declared
President Biden's son Hunter

Plea deal for President Joe Biden's son Hunter collapses in court as judge refuses to sign it off
The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced an investigation was being launched on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable suspended eight months into role amid 'serious' misconduct allegations
Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56 as world pays tribute to 'iconic voice' of Ireland
Paul-Henri Nargeolet's friend has revealed he tried to talk Nargeolet out of joining the expedition.

Sub expert and friend of passenger on Titan is ‘deeply troubled’ after explorer ignored his ‘grave concerns’ for safety
Yorkshire Water said they were unable to check the footage before it went out

Yorkshire Water ridiculed after latest advert features footage from Russian bar and left-hand drive car from Ukraine
Passengers on the flight filmed cabin crew giving out KFC from buckets

British Airways passengers on 12-hour flight given KFC from buckets after 'fridge issue' with in-flight meals
'His words gave us hope, but today they ring hollow, their promise unfulfilled', writes Jason Evans

Rishi Sunak has failed to embrace an opportunity to advance justice for victims of the infected blood scandal
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt