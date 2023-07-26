Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question 26/07 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Rhun ap Iorwerth – Leader of Plaid Cymru and Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn

Lord (Richard) Harrington – Conservative peer, former Minister of State for Refugees and former Conservative MP for Watford

Francis Elliott – political journalist and author

Jemma Forte – broadcast journalist, writer and presenter

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.