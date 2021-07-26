Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm
26 July 2021, 15:34
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- Former Liberal Democrat President, Baroness Sal Brinton
- UK in a Changing Europe Director, Professor Anand Menon
- Conservative Greater London Assembly member, Shaun Bailey
- Journalist, Ian Birrell
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.