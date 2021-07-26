Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

26 July 2021, 15:34

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Former Liberal Democrat President, Baroness Sal Brinton
  • UK in a Changing Europe Director, Professor Anand Menon
  • Conservative Greater London Assembly member, Shaun Bailey
  • Journalist, Ian Birrell

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Migrants entering UK carry diseases and must be stopped, caller fumes

Migrants entering UK carry diseases and must be stopped, caller fumes
Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'

Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'
Priti Patel's position is untenable, Met Police Federation Chairman argues

Met Police Federation Chairman blasts Priti Patel over her treatment of police officers
Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC BREAKING

Two boys, both 14, found guilty of murdering 13-year-old boy in Reading
Sebastian Shemirani is the son of conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani

Son of anti-vax nurse: My mum is too far gone to be helped

The mother was cleared of murder as the mitigation in her case was "overwhelming"

Mother, 24, handed community order for infanticide of newborn daughter
Students from Murray Edwards College Cambridge on Saturday morning on their graduation day

University students could need both jabs to attend lectures and live in halls
Holidaymakers could be forced to quarantine if more countries are added to the 'amber plus' list

Full list of countries that could be put on 'amber plus' list
The capital was hit by floods on Sunday

Flooding forces Whipps Cross Hospital to cancel surgeries - with more rain on way
Actor Dieter Brummer was found dead on 24 July.

Dieter Brummer: Home and Away star dead at 45

Sir Keir made the remarks to Nick Ferrari on Call Keir on LBC this morning

Sir Keir suggests he supports vaccine passports for mass events but 'not for everyday use'
'My mother is too far gone', says son of anti-vax conspiracist

'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani
Why we need the Covid jab: James O'Brien's powerful analogy for anti-vaxxers

Why we need the Covid jab: James O'Brien's powerful analogy for anti-vaxxers