Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

Watch Wednesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Jo Gideon - Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central.

James Schneider - Former Director of Strategic Communications for Labour under Jeremy Corbyn & co-founder of Momentum.

Peter Hitchens - Columnist for the Mail on Sunday.

Peter York - Market researcher, broadcaster & author.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.