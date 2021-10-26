Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

26 October 2021, 14:53 | Updated: 26 October 2021, 15:12

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined on this Tuesday's Cross Question by:

  • David Laws - Executive Chairman of the Education Policy Institute, former Schools Minister and former Lib Dem MP
  • Denise Headley - LBC presenter and political commentator
  • Ben Riley Smith - Telegraph Political Editor
  • Nickie Aiken - Conservative MP for Cities of London and Westminster

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch live on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

