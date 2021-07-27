Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

27 July 2021, 15:56

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Tory MP, Andrea Leadsom
  • Unherd Executive Editor, Freddie Sayers
  • Former Labour Party Executive Director of Policy, Andrew Fisher
  • LBC host, Denise Headley

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'
Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07: Watch Again

Migrants entering UK carry diseases and must be stopped, caller fumes

Migrants entering UK carry diseases and must be stopped, caller fumes
Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'

Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'
Priti Patel's position is untenable, Met Police Federation Chairman argues

Met Police Federation Chairman blasts Priti Patel over her treatment of police officers
Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson was asked about the possibility of relaxing rules for people who were double jabbed in other countries

Government 'looking carefully' at rules for people double jabbed abroad
Around 1,126,000 pupils missed class on Friday July 16

Record 1.13m pupils in England absent at end of term due to Covid
The Prime Minister has hinted at a travel corridor between the UK and US

Boris Johnson hints at possible UK-US travel corridor

The PM was making his first public appearance since having to self-isolate

Boris Johnson warns against 'premature conclusions' as Covid cases drop
More countries could be added to the travel green list next week.

At least 10 more countries 'could be added to travel green list' in next review
Simone Biles has dropped out of the women's gymnastics team final at Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles pulls out of women's team final at Tokyo Olympics citing mental health
Britney Spears has requested her accountant take over control of her financial estate.

Britney Spears requests accountant take over conservatorship

The inquiry said the south London council had allowed violence and sexual assault to flourish in its children’s residential homes

London council 'culture of cover-up' saw Lambeth care home children abused
Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search