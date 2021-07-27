Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Tory MP, Andrea Leadsom

Unherd Executive Editor, Freddie Sayers

Former Labour Party Executive Director of Policy, Andrew Fisher

LBC host, Denise Headley

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.