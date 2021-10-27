Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined on this Wednesday's Cross Question by:

Gerard Lyons - Chief Economic Strategist at Netwealth and senior fellow at Policy Exchange

Ian McCafferty - Economist who served on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee between 2012-2018 and senior advisor at Oxford Economics

Carys Roberts - Executive Director at the IPPR (Institute for Public Policy Research)

Anne Ashworth - Property and finance writer and commentator

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch live on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.