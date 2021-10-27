Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

27 October 2021, 16:25

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined on this Wednesday's Cross Question by:

  • Gerard Lyons - Chief Economic Strategist at Netwealth and senior fellow at Policy Exchange
  • Ian McCafferty - Economist who served on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee between 2012-2018 and senior advisor at Oxford Economics
  • Carys Roberts - Executive Director at the IPPR (Institute for Public Policy Research)
  • Anne Ashworth - Property and finance writer and commentator

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch live on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Dr David Nabarro: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK Covid cases

WHO Covid Envoy: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK case rates

Exclusive
Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale speaks to Sir David Amess | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess | All Talk

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death
'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid
NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

An investigation is still ongoing following the incident.

Alec Baldwin faces further questioning as police confirm bullet recovered from shooting
Scottish Ambulance Service has sent 10 crews to the scene of the crash.

Major emergency response after woman and three children struck by car in South Lanarkshire
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Prince Andrew's lawyer has asked the US judge to keep a legal agreement from 2009, sealed.

Prince Andrew's lawyer asks US Judge to keep 2009 legal agreement sealed
Glasgow is facing a public health crisis ahead of COP26

Glasgow facing 'public health crisis' with bin workers due to strike during COP26
COP26 is advertising itself as a carbon neutral conference

How will COP26 be carbon neutral?

The stunt took place four days before COP26

Eco activist dressed as Boris burns boat outside COP26 venue in fossil fuel protest
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain in the north west of England.

Met Office warns of deadly flood risk and 'unbelievable' rain set to lash parts of UK
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director