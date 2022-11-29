Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Again
29 November 2022, 21:55
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Neale Hanvey – Leader of the Alba Party in the House of Commons, and MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
- Lord (Edward) Faulks - Non-affiliated peer and chair of print news regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation - and a former Justice Minister in the Government of David Cameron
- Polly Toynbee – The Guardian columnist
- Stefanie Bolzen – UK Correspondent of Die Welt
Watch Cross Question on Global Player every Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/