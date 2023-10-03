Cross Question with Iain Dale 3/10 | Watch Again

3 October 2023, 21:23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/10 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Peter Bone: Conservative MP for Wellingborough
  • Anna Mikhailova: Deputy Political Editor of The Mail on Sunday
  • James Johnson: Co-founder of the polling company J.L. Partners - who was previously the government's senior opinion researcher when Theresa May was Prime Minister

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

