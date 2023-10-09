Cross Question with Iain Dale 9/10 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Sarah Jones - Labour's Shadow Industry and Decarbonisation Minister - and MP for Croydon Central

Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union

John McTernan - Political strategist for the PR agency BCW - who was the Director of Political Operations for Sir Tony Blair during his final two years as Prime Minister

