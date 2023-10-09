Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 9/10 | Watch Again
9 October 2023, 23:14
Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sarah Jones - Labour's Shadow Industry and Decarbonisation Minister - and MP for Croydon Central
- Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
- John McTernan - Political strategist for the PR agency BCW - who was the Director of Political Operations for Sir Tony Blair during his final two years as Prime Minister
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.