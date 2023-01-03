Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch again
3 January 2023, 21:54
You can watch this year's first Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Siân Berry - Former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales - and a current London Assembly member
- Emma Best - Conservative member of the London Assembly
- Ali Miraj - Broadcaster and journalist
- Benjamin Butterworth - Late Editor and senior reporter for The i newspaper
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.