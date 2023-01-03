Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch this year's first Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Siân Berry - Former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales - and a current London Assembly member​​



Emma Best - Conservative member of the London Assembly



Ali Miraj - Broadcaster and journalist



Benjamin Butterworth - Late Editor and senior reporter for The i newspaper

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.