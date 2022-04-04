Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM
4 April 2022, 14:16
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8PM and you can watch it live here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale is joined on Monday night for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
- Ali Miraj – political columnist and financier
- Stefanie Bolzen – UK Correspondent of Die Welt
- Lara Spirit – Westminster Reporter of Tortoise
- Petrie Hosken - broadcaster
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.