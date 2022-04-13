Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

13 April 2022, 13:58

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda setting debate programme by:

  • Ryan Shorthouse – Founder and Chief Executive of Bright Blue
  • Matt Forde – comedian and host of The Political Party podcast
  • Esther Krakue – political commentator and columnist
  • Ben Kentish – LBC’s Westminster Editor

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Iain Dale gives his view on Partygate

LBC Views: The PM and Partygate - What a difference a few hours makes

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Lord Harrington takes your calls | Watch again

Watch again | Refugees Minister Lord Harrington takes LBC listeners calls

Exclusive
Refugee minister hears from LBC caller stuck in Paris for 10 days waiting for visa

Caller says toddler 'hasn't had hot meal in two weeks' in 'appalling' wait for UK visa

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Ring Rachel Reeves with Iain Dale.

Ring Rachel with Iain Dale | Watch again

Exclusive
Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has scrapped VAT on tickets for Concert for Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has told LBC that the public should "judge him" on his actions not his wealth

'Every penny' of increased NI tax will go 'directly' into funding the NHS, Sunak says
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Breaking News

Two children, aged 3 and 5, die after Preston house fire

There will not be any ICO prosecution over the leak of Matt Hancock's kiss

No prosecutions over leaked footage of Hancock kissing aide

Greliak was jailed for 18 years

'Dangerous and manipulative' rapist caught after filming crimes on phone
Supermarket opening times vary over Easter weekend

Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainbury's and Asda open?
Ali Harbi Ali has been jailed for life for the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess

'David Amess would've greeted him with a smile': Family condemns MP's terrorist killer
Russian woman gives her partner permission to rape in intercepted phone call

'Use protection and don't tell me': Russian woman gives partner licence to rape Ukrainians
Seven people were arrested after a a disturbance (right) at Blackheath funfair (pictured on the left in 2012)

London funfair: Seven arrests after huge mob of 'idiot' teenagers storm bank holiday fair
Insulate Britain protesters blocking the M25 in September last year (file image)

Judge praises 'inspiring' Insulate Britain eco-mob as he fines them for M25 protests
'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'
David Lammy's passionate call for Boris Johnson to resign over partygate fine

David Lammy's passionate call for Boris Johnson to resign over partygate fine