Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
13 April 2022, 13:58
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda setting debate programme by:
- Ryan Shorthouse – Founder and Chief Executive of Bright Blue
- Matt Forde – comedian and host of The Political Party podcast
- Esther Krakue – political commentator and columnist
- Ben Kentish – LBC’s Westminster Editor
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.