Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda setting debate programme by:

Ryan Shorthouse – Founder and Chief Executive of Bright Blue

Matt Forde – comedian and host of The Political Party podcast

Esther Krakue – political commentator and columnist

Ben Kentish – LBC’s Westminster Editor

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.