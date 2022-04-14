Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again
14 April 2022, 21:08
The General-Secretary of the Communication Workers Union spoke to Iain Dale about the issues affecting workers today.
Mr Ward said a mass strike will take place this Summer to demand better pay and conditions for workers across the UK.
He also called for a wholesale rethink of workers rights in the country.
Watch the full hour here.