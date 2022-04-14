CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

14 April 2022, 21:08

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Dave Ward's LBC exclusive phone-in in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The General-Secretary of the Communication Workers Union spoke to Iain Dale about the issues affecting workers today.

Mr Ward said a mass strike will take place this Summer to demand better pay and conditions for workers across the UK.

He also called for a wholesale rethink of workers rights in the country.

Watch the full hour here.

