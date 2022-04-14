CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

By Seán Hickey

Dave Ward's LBC exclusive phone-in

The General-Secretary of the Communication Workers Union spoke to Iain Dale about the issues affecting workers today.

Mr Ward said a mass strike will take place this Summer to demand better pay and conditions for workers across the UK.

He also called for a wholesale rethink of workers rights in the country.

