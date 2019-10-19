David Davis: "Letwin Amendment Is A Carefully Disguised Wrecking Amendment"

The former Brexit Secretary didn't have anything polite to say about Sir Oliver Letwin and told Iain Dale that anybody who supports the amendment wants to stop Brexit.

David Davis said: "I think the most polite thing I can say about him is he's being a clever fool on this.

He added: "What the public should know, is forget all the fine tuning of this, anybody who votes for the Letwin motion is voting to try to stop Brexit. That's what it's about.

"The automatic consequences that Boris, the Prime Minister, is forced to send this letter to the European Union because we haven't met the deadline - and we haven't met the deadline because the Remainers won't take yes for an answer.

David Davis: "Letwin Amendment Is A Carefully Disguised Wrecking Amendment". Picture: LBC

"They've been telling us for yonks that they respect the referendum, but they're worried about no deal. Well, this is a deal. This avoids no deal and and the only variant of it that comes about is what happens with the withdrawal, which comes next, which is the legislation that you mentioned.

"And since you've got a House of Commons, which is three quarters Remain, that would draw... that's going to be quite safe from the point of view of the Letwin tendency in the House of Commons.

So this is a wrecking amendment. Carefully disguised wrecking amendment and the public should see it as such. Everybody who votes for it, they should see as people trying to stop Brexit."