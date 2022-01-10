Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

10 January 2022, 20:07

By Seán Hickey

The British public are 'fed up' with constant Covid-19 rule breaking from the heart of government, this Labour MP tells LBC.

The PM is embroiled in yet another Covid-19 scandal on Monday night as leaked emails show his Private Secretary inviting around 100 people to a 'socially distanced drinks' party at Number 10 – which Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are alleged to have attended.

"What do you think the ramifications of this are?" Iain Dale put to Labour MP Barry Gardiner.

"It's just piling more contempt on top of what we already know", an irate Mr Gardiner stated.

Read more: Calls for PM to be personally questioned by inquiry into No10 parties

"This is rife.

Read more: PM confirms self-isolation could be cut but insists he is 'following the science'

"It's not just one isolated party or one isolated incident, this is something which the government and Number 10 in particular, seem to care not a whit about."

He pointed out that this is not the first allegation, which looks horrendous for Mr Johnson's government.

"They sought ways around their own regulations and i think people are just fed up with it."

"What is sauce for the goose has to be sauce for the gander and the government just aren't playing straight here."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future

LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson

Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch again

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters at the scene of yesterday's blaze

New York apartment fire: 17 killed in blaze, city's mayor confirms
Boris Johnson and Carrie were both reportedly at the party on May 20

No10 staff invited to lockdown-busting boozy party on 20 May 2020, leaked email reveals
The Dixie Fire was the second largest wildfire in California’s history

Last seven years hottest on record 'by a clear margin', scientists say
The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: When is it and how will it be celebrated?
Ikea has cut the sick pay of unvaccinated workers

Ikea cuts sick pay of workers who are unvaccinated against coronavirus
Michael Gove set out his plans to end the cladding crisis

'Developers must fix their own buildings': Gove vows to end cladding scandal
Labour has described the way the refurb was funded as "corruption plain and simple"

PM will not face watchdog investigation into Downing Street flat refurbishment
It is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK

Rutland ichthyosaur: One of the "greatest finds" in British palaeontology
Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation