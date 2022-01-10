Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

By Seán Hickey

The British public are 'fed up' with constant Covid-19 rule breaking from the heart of government, this Labour MP tells LBC.

The PM is embroiled in yet another Covid-19 scandal on Monday night as leaked emails show his Private Secretary inviting around 100 people to a 'socially distanced drinks' party at Number 10 – which Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are alleged to have attended.

"What do you think the ramifications of this are?" Iain Dale put to Labour MP Barry Gardiner.

"It's just piling more contempt on top of what we already know", an irate Mr Gardiner stated.

"This is rife.

"It's not just one isolated party or one isolated incident, this is something which the government and Number 10 in particular, seem to care not a whit about."

He pointed out that this is not the first allegation, which looks horrendous for Mr Johnson's government.

"They sought ways around their own regulations and i think people are just fed up with it."

"What is sauce for the goose has to be sauce for the gander and the government just aren't playing straight here."