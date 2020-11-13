Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' criticises Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' voices opposition to Stonehenge tunnel plan approval. Picture: PA/LBC

By Sam Sholli

An eco-campaigner claiming to be the reincarnation of King Arthur has told Iain Dale of his opposition to the Government's Stonehenge A303 tunnel plan being approved.

Arthur Uther Pendragon made his case against the £1.7bn road tunnel near Stonehenge after it was approved by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The Stonehenge site and its surroundings were added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites in 1986.

"The reality is, not only is it too short, but it's going to do irreparable damage to the World Heritage site," the eco-campaigner told Iain.

He also raised the fact that the Planning Inspectorate had recommended Transport Secretary Grant Shapps withhold consent, warning it would cause "permanent, irreversible harm" to the World Heritage site.

The eco-campaigner went on to claim that English heritage are only backing the scheme because it "gives them a monopoly on parking".

Speaking of the impact of the development, he added: "You wouldn't have the ability to view Stonehenge if you drove past."

The Department for Transport has written to Highways England stating: "The Secretary of State is satisfied that, on balance, the need case for the development together with the other benefits identified outweigh any harm."