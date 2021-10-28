Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

28 October 2021, 21:24

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Iain Dale accused French President Emmanuel Macron of "playing to the gallery" amid the post-Brexit fishing dispute between the UK and France.

His words come as the row between the UK and France over post-Brexit fishing rights has escalated.

Iain said: "You know, there are times in one's life as a politician when you have to say 'up with this we will not put no further'.

"And I think we've got about to that stage with the French government at the moment.

"I think Boris Johnson should actually tell the French people exactly what President Macron is up to, because it is quite clear in this fishing dispute that he's playing to the gallery."

Iain claimed the French President is "playing to the gallery" because he faces an election in 2022 and "knows that the best way to win a French election is to have a spat with the British".

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Dr David Nabarro: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK Covid cases

WHO Covid Envoy: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK case rates

Exclusive
Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale speaks to Sir David Amess | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess | All Talk

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death
'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid
NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The seal is being protected by police.

'Thoughtless humans' hurl stones at dying seal as police attempt to protect animal
Angela Rayner apologised for her comments amid concerns over MP safety.

Angela Rayner apologises 'unreservedly' for calling Tories 'scum' at conference
Facebook's company name will be Meta following a rebranding exercise

Facebook changes company name to Meta as part of major rebrand
Trawler 'Cornelis-Gert Jan' was detained by French authorities

Government summons French ambassador in bitter row over post-Brexit fishing rights
All countries have been removed from England's travel red list.

Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays
A man has been sentenced for sending Angela Rayner a threatening email

Man sentenced for sending threatening email to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner
A Malaysian gynaecologist has created the 'world's first unisex condom'.

'World's first unisex condom' created by Malaysian gynaecologist
Insulate Britain activists told a court they felt 'bullied' by the legal system

Eco protesters tell court they feel 'bullied' as £900k cost of blockades is revealed
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP