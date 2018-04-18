Ex-New Zealand PM Paints Optimistic Picture For Post-Brexit Britain

18 April 2018, 18:21

Britain is a great nation and will continue to prosper after it leaves the European Union, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand has told LBC.

Helen Clark also said her country would be the “first to put its hands up” for a free trade agreement with the UK.

She served as the 37th PM of New Zealand between 1999 and 2008.

Joining Iain Dale on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Clark painted a rather opitismic picture for a post-Brexit Britain.

She said: “The referendum was very close so of course the debate wasn't going to end with the referendum and what we've seen is British democracy just keep going hammer and tong.

“Britain must find its way, Britain is a great nation and there are a lot of transition issues but at the end of it it's still going to be a major economy, major country, major world power.”

