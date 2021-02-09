Exclusive

Iain Dale receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

By EJ Ward

Watch the moment Iain Dale joins 12,646,486 other Brits and gets vaccinated against Covid-19.

LBC Presenter Iain Dale received his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine today and this was his journey to the jab.

Speaking at the vaccine centre Iain said: "It probably took two to three minutes. No pain whatsoever, just a little jab into your arm."

"It was a very very smooth process... less than five minutes"

"If you've got any doubts.. I want to reassure you that you shouldn't have any doubts."

Yesterday Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted the Government was "on track" to hit its coronavirus vaccine target in a week's time.

Whitehall officials want everyone in the top four priority groups to have been offered their first dose by the 15th.

Government data up to February 8 shows that of the 13,162,878 jabs given in the UK so far, 12,646,486 were first doses - a rise of 352,480 on the previous day.

Some 516,392 were second doses, an increase of 3,811 on figures released the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 428,434.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 392,252 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day to meet the Government's target of 15 million first doses by February 15.