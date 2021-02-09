Exclusive

Iain Dale receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

9 February 2021, 18:12 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 18:52

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Watch the moment Iain Dale joins 12,646,486 other Brits and gets vaccinated against Covid-19.

LBC Presenter Iain Dale received his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine today and this was his journey to the jab.

Speaking at the vaccine centre Iain said: "It probably took two to three minutes. No pain whatsoever, just a little jab into your arm."

"It was a very very smooth process... less than five minutes"

"If you've got any doubts.. I want to reassure you that you shouldn't have any doubts."

Yesterday Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted the Government was "on track" to hit its coronavirus vaccine target in a week's time.

Whitehall officials want everyone in the top four priority groups to have been offered their first dose by the 15th.

Government data up to February 8 shows that of the 13,162,878 jabs given in the UK so far, 12,646,486 were first doses - a rise of 352,480 on the previous day.

Some 516,392 were second doses, an increase of 3,811 on figures released the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 428,434.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 392,252 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day to meet the Government's target of 15 million first doses by February 15.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP
The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Professor involved in world-first Covid vaccine mixing trial explains how it will work
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'Why the delay?' - Labour questions quarantine hotel rollout time frame
The public health expert was speaking to Iain Dale

'Better border control is essential to protect vaccine rollout', health expert says
The free speech campaigner was speaking to Iain Dale

Free-speech campaigner tells LBC about 'stifling culture of restricted debate on campus'
The care home CEO was speaking to Iain Dale

Care home CEO tells LBC staff who refuse to be vaccinated will have to wear PPE
Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has never taken medication

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has 'never taken medication'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

People in Regent's Park in London enjoy good weather

Exclusive: Rules 'could allow some outdoors socialising' soon after schools reopen
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have welcomed a baby boy

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome baby boy

A coronavirus mutation first identified in Bristol has been designated a "Variant of Concern"

Bristol Covid mutation designated as 'Variant of Concern'

A cyclist rides past a coronavirus prevention poster on London Bridge as England remains under third lockdown

Another 1,052 Covid deaths reported with 12,364 new cases

The Ministry of Justice announced some parole board hearings will be made public

Some Parole Board hearings to be made public, government says
File photo: Karen Hastings visits her stepfather Gordon, who suffers from dementia, at the Langholme Care Home in Falmouth

Relatives providing essential help 'must be reunited with care home residents by March'
Quarantine hotels and travel fines - the latest on Covid travel abraod

Hotel quarantine rules: What are the travel fines and new Covid testing rules?
Sven Badzak pictures with Boris Johnson

Teenager arrested over murder of aspiring lawyer in Kilburn

Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid
Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to Matt Hancock update

Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to quarantine hotels