Former Trump strategist says that Donald Trump's only crime was 'beating Hillary Clinton' at the election

18 December 2019, 20:41

President Trump's former strategist and Deputy Assistant labelled the impeachment hearing as an 'absolute travesty' and a 'farce'.

Dr Sebastian Gorka told LBC that the Democrats wanted to 'trammel on the will of 63 million Americans' and that they only wanted to remove him from office because they politically disagreed with him.

Donald Trump's former Deputy Assistant also told Iain Dale that the situation was a 'bit like Brexit' in terms of betrayal.

He also went on to slam the 'left wing' Washington Post because '19 minutes after President Trump was inaugurated' the paper said 'the impeachment of Donald Trump starts now'. Sebastian Gorka then went on to say that the Democrats want President Trump out of office because he 'committed one crime' and that the crime was 'defeating Hillary Clinton'.

