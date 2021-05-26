'Crass, vulgar, egotist': Furious caller launches blistering attack on Dominic Cummings

26 May 2021, 19:57

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This furious caller hit out at the Prime Minister's former chief adviser Dominic Cumming, branding him a 'crass, vulgar, egotist.'

Melissa from Shoreditch called LBC after a morning of evidence from Boris Johnson's former chief adviser into the government handling of the Covid pandemic.

The caller told Iain Dale listening to Dominic Cummings speak left her unable to believe her own ears.

Branding him a "crass, vulgar, egotist," the caller explained her utter disgust with the way the government handled the coronavirus crisis.

She branded Cummings "self-serving" and suggested his whole set of evidence was akin to an attempt to boost his own ego.

The former Downing Street advisor Dominic Cummings launched a string of attacks on his former colleagues in an extraordinary appearance before MPs.

Over more than 7 hours, he claimed tens of thousands had died needlessly during the Covid crisis, and the health secretary should have been sacked for lying.

Number 10 says Boris Johnson has 'full confidence' in Matt Hancock.

