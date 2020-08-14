German girl sees German A-level result downgraded from A to C

14 August 2020, 09:41

This caller's daughter is half-German, lived in Germany for five years and is fluent in the language. She told Iain Dale that her German A-level result was downgraded from A to C.

England's exam regulator said it was forced to downgrade thousands of A-level results because some of the teacher's predictions were "implausibly high".

Nearly two in five students have seen their results adjusted down, after exams were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Iain said the algorithm was clearly completely unfair when it came to a situation like this.

Iain Dale heard from a German girl who saw her A-level results downgraded
Iain Dale heard from a German girl who saw her A-level results downgraded. Picture: LBC / PA

The caller said: "My daughter is half-German, she lived and was brought up in Germany, she was born there and we stayed there for five years.

"We moved to England, but I continued her German lessons with the German embassy on Saturdays. She attained a GCSE grade 9.

"Today we found out that for her A-level German, which we thought was a definite A, she ended up with a C. Even though she's fluent in German."

A shocked Iain said: "That's the problem, isn't it? No algorithm could cope with that situation. That's the weakness of the system.

"If you can't create an algorithm that can cope with individual circumstances, then there's little point in going ahead with it."

Hear the remarkable call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

James O'Brien took aim at the government and Lord Bethell over A-levels

James O'Brien tears into government's A-level fiasco and Lord Baron Bethell

Children from low-income migrant families should have permanent free school meals, charities say
Nick Ferrari pushed Grant Shapps on the A-levels fiasco

Ex-Labour voters won't forgive Tories for A-level fiasco, Nick Ferrari warns Grant Shapps

Greg Rutherford urges men to 'check themselves' for cancer after ignoring lump