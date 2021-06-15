'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

By Fiona Jones

Political commentator Dominique Samuels brands conversations around Brexit "really tiresome", as the UK signs a new trade deal with Australia.

The UK-Australia trade deal has been hailed a "new dawn" for Britain by the Prime Minister - however an analysis of the figures show that the savings Brits will make amounts to £1 per household per year.

Speaking on LBC's Cross Question, Ms Samuels responded to a caller who cited this figure, asking: "Do we ever have any hope of recouping the millions that we've lost as a result of Brexit and walking away from a market of 500 million people?"

"I find this conversation really tiresome now, we do have to get over the fact we did leave the European Union," Ms Samuels said, "I think the Australia deal, yes it may be small in terms of the benefits it gives per household but I think there are some benefits.

"So for example for younger people it makes it easier for us to go and live and work in Australia, it makes exporting things like Scotch whiskey to Australia easier, and I think not just on the basis of material positive that it has, it does also signal that the UK is able to go out and forge trade deals with other partners.

"We wouldn't have got this deal with Australia had we been in the EU."

Ms Samuels encouraged people to be "positive" about this and "get over the fact that we've moved and recognise that we are moving on and forging new relationships with other partners across the world."

She continued: "Securing this trade deal will also mean we are able to access other markets further overseas.

"Obviously it will take some time to recover, it's not going to be a two year thing."

As part of the new deal, under 35s will have greater opportunity to travel and work in Australia.

Although the exact details of what this may mean have not been made clear, it is thought it could mean that the farm work requirement on working holiday visas could be scrapped.

In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Today marks a new dawn in the UK's relationship with Australia, underpinned by our shared history and common values.

"Our new free trade agreement opens fantastic opportunities for British businesses and consumers, as well as young people wanting the chance to work and live on the other side of the world.

"This is global Britain at its best - looking outwards and striking deals that deepen our alliances and help ensure every part of the country builds back better from the pandemic."