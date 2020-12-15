'Government must grow a backbone and reverse Christmas rules,' says caller

15 December 2020, 20:54

By Fiona Jones

The Government needs to "grow a backbone" and reverse Christmas rules relaxation, this caller tells Iain Dale.

Caller Steve's comments came after Michael Gove began talks with the UK's devolved administrations over Christmas relaxation, which will continue tomorrow.

There have been rising calls for the Prime Minister to rethink the festive rules with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, cross-bench MPs and top medical journals the BMJ and HSJ all urging for household mixing to be scrapped.

Watch: Top medical journalist explains why PM must scrap Christmas rules

"Why is it we can't have a Government with a backbone that can stand by their decisions? Why do they have to release the lockdown at all?" Steve asked, "They're not there to win a popularity vote, they're there to do a job of work."

Iain countered that the Government would respond that when circumstances change, they have to change the policy.

"In a pandemic, inevitably that's going to be the case," Iain said, "we can all have our views on whether the lockdown has been tight enough or not, personally I don't think it has been, but often with the benefit of hindsight we come to those views."

Steve said this was the exact point he was trying to make: "People have not stopped dying from this disease, so why don't they just get a backbone and say as it stands, if it carries on the way that it is, the lockdown stays?"

Steve cited Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister's senior aide who drove to Durham during lockdown, and questioned why the Government "can't even obey their own rules."

"I want to spend time with my children and my grandchildren, but at the same time I don't want to put anyone in danger," Steve said, "if the Government are tough on the British public now, it means that next year there'll be more people to enjoy Christmas...and not be mourning the loss of others."

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'I'm breaking the Covid rules, as is everyone I know,' caller tells LBC

'I'm breaking the Covid rules, as is everyone I know,' caller tells LBC
Dr Liam Fox told LBC the EU wants to keep UK aligned to its laws

EU has 'genuine problems' understanding UK is becoming sovereign nation - Tory MP
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

Oxford vaccine will be a 'game changer' once approved, says scientist

Oxford vaccine will be a 'game changer' once approved, says scientist
UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts

UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts
Government sources say post-Brexit trade talks have hit "stumbling blocks" this afternoon.

Hilary Benn: It would be inexplicable if a Brexit deal isn't reached
The caller told Iain he thought people were "idiots" for undermining the vaccine

Emotional caller sheds tears over 'idiots' doubting 'beautiful' vaccine
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Schools in Islington will remain open

Islington Council backs down on closing schools before Christmas
Boris Johnson has said a no-deal Brexit is the "most likely outcome"

Boris Johnson says no-deal Brexit remains 'most likely outcome' as talks continue
Thousands of new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours

Coronavirus: UK records 18,450 cases and 506 deaths in 24 hours
Dominic Cummings received a pay rise before leaving Downing Street

Dominic Cummings received £40,000 pay rise before leaving Downing Street
Joe Biden has received a congratulations from Senate leader Mitch McConnell

Republican US Senate leader congratulates Joe Biden on election victory
Exports to Mexico will remain the same post-Brexit as a result of the deal

UK and Mexico sign post-Brexit trade agreement to avoid harsh No Deal tariffs
First Minister Mark Drakeford speaking at a coronavirus press conference

Wales will 'not lightly put aside' Christmas plans ahead of four nations meeting
Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules

Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules
Jeremy Hunt: Whitty and Vallance need to make call on Christmas household mixing

Jeremy Hunt: Chief scientists need to make call on Christmas relaxation