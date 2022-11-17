Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again
17 November 2022, 21:29
Watch the Autumn Statement bonus show again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Professor Ian McCafferty - Former member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee
- Yael Selfin - Chief Economist at KPMG
- Alfie Stirling - Director of Research and Chief Economist at the New Economics Foundation
- Linda Yueh - Economist based at the University of Oxford & author of 'The Great Economists'
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.