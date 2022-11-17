Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again

17 November 2022, 21:29

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch the Autumn Statement bonus show again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Professor Ian McCafferty - Former member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee
  • Yael Selfin - Chief Economist at KPMG
  • Alfie Stirling - Director of Research and Chief Economist at the New Economics Foundation
  • Linda Yueh - Economist based at the University of Oxford & author of 'The Great Economists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm

