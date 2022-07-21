Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story

21 July 2022, 21:31 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 21:42

By Seán Hickey

LBC listeners were left in tears by this caller's heartbreaking battle with terminal cancer, as he calls for the UK's assisted dying laws to be amended.

A pensioner who cut his wife's throat as part of a suicide pact when she became terminally ill has been sentenced to a suspended two-year jail term for manslaughter.

Graham Mansfield, 73, was cleared of murder earlier on Thursday after saying he killed cancer-stricken Dyanne Mansfield, 71, in an "act of love" months after she asked him to take her life "when things get bad for me".

Read more: Man who cut terminally-ill wife's throat in suicide pact gets suspended two-year jail term

Off the back of the news, Iain Dale was asking callers whether the UK should revise its laws on assisted dying.

Ryan, who has advanced stage 4 terminal cancer, phoned in from Salisbury. The 38-year-old has a one-year-old and a four-year-old and his wife is a nurse.

"As you can imagine, it's been quite a rollercoaster", he began.

Read more: Caller's plea to repeal assisted dying law leaves LBC listeners in tears

The caller told Iain that he has just weeks and months to live and has thought about ending his own life to spare his family from watching him "rotting away"

"As a 38-year-old, why do I want to be in a hospice surrounded by people I have nothing in common with."

Iain was taken aback by Ryan's story. "You're sounding incredibly phlegmatic" he said.

The caller went on to attack the UK's current position on assisted dying, making the case that people in his situation should be given access.

Iain read out a text from a caller commending Ryan for sharing, before choking up himself.

"All I can do is wish you all the best" he said, parting ways with the caller.

"What a sad story. What a terrible waste of a life."

If you are affected by the issues raised above you can call Samaritans on 116 123.

