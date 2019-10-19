Iain Dale Cuts Off Remainer When He Couldn't Back Up Claims About Brexiters

19 October 2019, 16:52

When this Remain-voting caller made some claims about Brexiters that he couldn't back up, Iain Dale took him apart and cut him off.

Peter insisted that the leaders of the Leave campaign aren't trying to deliver Brexit for the 17.4million people, they're trying to deliver it for their rich backers.

Iain told him: "I'm so sick of listening to this utter rubbish.

"Listen, I probably know more about Brexiteers motivations than you do. I probably know more of these people that you're talking about than you do.

"I don't know a single one of them who would have advocated Brexit or believed in Brexit because they wanted to please their rich paymasters or whatever you like to call them.

"You're talking utter rubbish."

Iain Dale had an angry row with Peter
Iain Dale had an angry row with Peter. Picture: LBC

Peter claimed that perhaps it's not all Brexiters, but certainly some of them, but Iain wouldn't let him get away with that.

"Who? Who? Go on, name names!" he shouted at the caller. And then when Peter refused to answer, Iain told him: "It's because you don't have any names. You're trying to slander people for no valid reason at all."

When Peter said Brexiters just wanted to kick foreigners out of the UK, Iain told him: "Do you know what, Peter? I'm fed up of talking to you when you utter absolute rubbish like that."

Watch the angry row in the video at the top of the page.

