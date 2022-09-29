Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Iain Dale shared some short but scathing words on Liz Truss’ first weeks as the new Prime Minister, saying her “world falls apart”.

“Imagine you’re the new Prime Minister, you've only been in power for three weeks”, he began.

“You’ve guided the nation through the death of Her Majesty the Queen. People rather like your unfussy style.”

Iain went on: “And then your Chancellor delivers a budget which spooks the markets, sends them into orbit basically.”

“The Leader of the Opposition makes the speech of his life. It’s hailed by commentators of all political colours and persuasions. Even that Iain Dale on LBC rather liked it.”

“And then your world falls apart. You do a series of interviews, calamitous interviews, with local radio presenters who you underestimate. You think ‘Oh they’re just local radio, they won't be as hard as that Nick Ferrari on me will they?’ Well they were, weren’t they?”

“And then an opinion poll is published which shows a 33-point Labour lead.”

This comes after Liz Truss struggled to explain on local BBC radio stations how Brits would benefit from the mini-budget, and 'local consent' on fracking today.

The pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar in response to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, while the Bank of England stepped in to raise interest rates and mortgage lenders have pulled deals on rates as a result.

The Chancellor did not publish his growth plan with full costings and forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, as pointed out by Labour’s Dame Angela Eagle and Shadow Leader of the House of Commons Thangam Debbonaire who asked: “What are they trying to hide?” on LBC this week.

Iain also pointed out that the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham is still to come, running from 2nd to 5th October.

"Things can only get better, eh?" Iain concluded.

His monologue prompted fierce criticism of the new Prime Minister on Twitter.

