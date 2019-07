Watch Now: Iain Dale Interviews "Arch Remainer" Dominic Grieve

Arch-Remainer Dominic Grieve will be interviewed by LBC's Iain Dale, and then will take your calls.

Just today he has vowed to fight on to stop no-deal Brexit despite John Bercow blocking latest plan.

Get involved in today's debate by calling Iain and Dominic on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850 or tweet @LBC.

Watch the livestream at the top of the page.