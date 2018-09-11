Iain Dale Livid At Potential Early Release For Hate Preacher

The LBC presenter was furious at the news that Islamist hate preacher Anjem Choudary, could be released from prison next month.

Iain reacted to the news that hate preacher Anjem Choudary is to be released from jail in October after serving less than three years of a five and a half year sentence for encouraging Muslims to join Islamic State.

This is despite police blaming him for inspiring many of this country’s worst terrorists.

The Prison's Minister Rory Stewart said Mr Choudary remained a “genuinely dangerous threat to public safety."

And the LBC presenter could barely contain his fury at the decision saying: "He is somebody who thrives on the oxygen of publicity. He spreads his evil messages through the media.

Islamist Hate Preacher Anjem Choudary. Picture: PA Images

"Unless I'm missing something, I don't understand why he's being released.

"What's the point of being the Prison's Minister if you can't say to the prison service 'you're not releasing this one.'

"I think there's a case for bringing back the law on treason... to my mind if you incite somebody to commit an act against the state, that is treason and that is what Anjem Choudary has been doing.

"This is the state that's been foolish enough to pay this pay thousands of pounds in benefits over the years."