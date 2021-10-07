Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

By Sam Sholli

Nobody goes into politics for the money, Iain Dale has said.

Speaking to caller David in Kingston, Iain said: "Nobody goes into politics for the money.

"I mean you might get people go in for ego reasons, because you do get recognition, you get invited onto programmes like this, you can big speeches at party conferences and it feeds your ego. I completely agree with that.

"I don't think anybody thinks 'OK, I want to earn more money so I'm going to be an MP'.

"It just doesn't work like that, David."