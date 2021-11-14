Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

14 November 2021, 08:31

By Seán Hickey

Iain Dale on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch live here.

This Remembrance Sunday, Iain Dale is joined by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to commemorate Britain's fallen servicemen and women.

Shadow Business and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband speaks to LBC amid the sleaze scandal embroiling the Conservative party.

One of Britain's leading historians Sir Anthony Seldon joins Iain to commemorate the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Watch Iain Dale on Sunday this morning from 10am here, and on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/11 | Watch again

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch again

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch again

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Dr David Nabarro: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK Covid cases

WHO Covid Envoy: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK case rates
Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen will be back at Sunday's remembrance service

Queen returns to public eye for Remembrance service after doctors' orders to rest
A man has been charged with murder after the Brentford stabbings

Brentford stabbings: Man charged with murder after 20-year-old dies
Insulate Britain protesters have caused chaos during rush-hour in recent weeks.

Tougher punishments target Insulate Britain protesters using 'guerrilla' tactics
COP26 has agreed a new climate deal.

'Historic' global climate deal agreed at COP26 after two weeks of tense talks
Matt Hancock has been "approached" about a Covid book deal.

Hancock accused of trying to 'cash in on tragedy' with £100k Covid book deal
Police dragged protesters out of the road.

Police drag XR protesters out of the road as they hijack Lord Mayor's Show
Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Richard Ratcliffe went 21 days on hunger strike

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike after 21 days
David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'