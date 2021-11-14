Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

By Seán Hickey

The Shadow Business Secretary believes sleaze scandal fallout has created a stark comparison between the PM and Sir Keir Starmer.

"Integrity and decency and those issues have come to the fore in the last couple of weeks" Ed Miliband told Iain Dale, reflecting on the criticism of the Conservatives following a slew of sleaze accusations.

He added that when it comes to the PM, "it's basically one rule for him, and another for everyone else."

Iain prodded the former Labour leader on whether the controversy surrounding the Tories has helped Labour, after some polls gave them a six-point lead over the government.

"The last two weeks have been instructive" Mr Miliband admitted, telling LBC listeners that "Boris Johnson tried to rip up the rules when it came to Owen Paterson" but it blew up in his face.

The Shadow Business and Energy Secretary reminded Iain that the sleaze row "is not an isolated incident: Priti Patel and bullying; Dominic Cummings and Barnard Castle."

"We know this is somebody who thinks the rules don't apply to him."

He then compared the PM to Sir Keir Starmer, who he said "takes swift action" on any misdemeanours in the Labour party.