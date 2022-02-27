Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

27 February 2022, 08:09

By Seán Hickey

Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Western nations have cut Russia from the SWIFT banking system as Putin's troops enter the second city of Kharkiv. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks to LBC about the ongoing crisis.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy also joins Iain to assess what the UK can do next.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk speaks to LBC as Western nations increase support for Ukraine.

The Polish football team have declared they will not face the Russian team in a World Cup play-off match in protest against the Ukraine invasion. Polish team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski explains the decision.

