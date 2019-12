Iain Dale repeatedly challenges Sarah Wollaston for "consistently" changing parties

This was Sarah Wollaston's response when Iain Dale repeatedly challenged her on "party flip-flopping" after she left the Tory party to go to Change UK and then to the Liberal Democrats.

The Lib Dem candidate said that the Conservative party she joined in 2009 was "unrecognisable" from the party now.

Watch the full interview above.