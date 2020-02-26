Iain Dale takes on report author who claimed life expectancy fell due to austerity

26 February 2020, 13:54

Iain Dale challenged the author of a report claiming that life expectancy in the UK is falling because of the government's austerity programme.

Sir Michael Marmot's report said that it was highly likely that funding cuts contributed to the reduction in life expectancy.

But Iain pointed out that the same patterns have been seen across Europe, meaning that austerity may not be the reason behind it.

And that suggestion clearly irked Sir Michael.

Iain Dale challenged the man who said austerity is to blame for the reduction in life expectancy
Iain Dale challenged the man who said austerity is to blame for the reduction in life expectancy. Picture: LBC / PA

The two debated the point - before the interview ended in a comical way.

Watch it in full at the top of the page.

