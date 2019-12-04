Iain Dale tells Extinction Rebellion bee protestor he is "so childish"

4 December 2019, 20:20

Iain Dale confronted an Extinction Rebellion protestors who dressed up as a bee and glued himself to Jo Swinson's battle bus and accused him of being "so childish."

Dr Vishal Chauhan defended Iain's accusations that their actions were "childish" by saying their stunts have to be theatrical in order to get media outlets to talk about the cause.

Iain said that he devotes a lot of time discussing climate change but will not if the protestors continue this behaviour.

