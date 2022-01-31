Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'

31 January 2022, 22:49 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 00:11

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Iain Dale said today he saw a Prime Minister he can't be proud of, after the publication of Sue Gray's partygate report.

Iain made the remark following Boris Johnson's performance in the House of Commons after the publication of Sue Gray's report.

The report stated: "Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.

"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.

"At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public.

"There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did."

Boris Johnson apologised in the Commons and said: "I get it and I will fix it."

Following Boris Johnson speaking today in the House of Commons, Iain said: "I regard myself as a patriot. I want to be proud of my country. I want to be proud of its institutions. I want to be proud of its leaders.

"What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of."

Iain argued the Prime Minister's apology was "not a heartfelt" one and also said he thinks the apology was one "most people can see through".

Iain also argued it was "disgraceful" that, while he was in the Commons today, "instead of actually giving a considered response to the Leader of Her Majesty's Opposition, our Prime Minister [decided] to accuse Keir Starmer of prosecuting journalists rather than Jimmy Saville when he was Director of Public Prosecutions".

He continued: "What that has got to do with the price of fish in this case, I do not know.

"And then in response to another question, he accused the Labour front bench of drug-taking.

"I don't know about you but I sat there shaking my head in absolute disbelief.

"And then we learn that his planned phone call with President Putin had to be cancelled because he was in the House of Commons.

"What an embarrassment this whole procedure has been."

