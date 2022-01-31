Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'

By Seán Hickey

After the release of Sue Gray's report into just four of sixteen lockdown-busting Downing Street parties, Shelagh Fogarty demands Boris Johnson's resignation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boris Johnson continues to face the wrath of his own party colleagues following the damning findings of Sue Gray's partially published report into Downing Street rule breaking during the pandemic.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated partygate report

Sue Gray has been investigating some 16 potential rule-breaking parties held in Downing Street while the PM expected the British public to obey rules to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Read more: Boris' birthday bash and Cummings' exit celebrations among 12 parties probed by police

Due to the Met's investigation into potential criminality at 12 of 16 parties, Sue Gray's report only covered four, but was no less damning. The findings cited a failure of leadership and of standards at the heart of government based on said four parties.

Shelagh Fogarty was utterly incensed by Boris Johnson's flouting of the very rules he set for the rest of the country.

Read more: Ian Blackford thrown out of Commons after refusing to retract claim PM 'misled Parliament'

Read more: Boris under fire as he faces MPs over Sue Gray 'partygate' report - live updates

"This is flagrant abuse of power", She declared.

She went on, stating that Boris Johnson has given a "flagrant two fingers to the rest of us" by deciding to party "while imposing really tough laws on the general population."

"If any self-respecting head of a company had 12 criminal investigations into his or her organisation, including one in his own home, do you think he'd keep his job, or she'd keep her job?

"Of course you wouldn't."