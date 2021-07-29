'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change

29 July 2021, 22:00

By Sam Sholli

Ex-Government Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Sir David King has spoken to LBC about climate change, and has said that "what we do over the next five years is going to determine the future of humanity for the next millennium".

He spoke to LBC's Iain Dale about the subject, following the publication of the State of the UK Climate 2020 report.

The report said that last year was the third warmest, fifth wettest and eighth sunniest on record in the UK. It also stated that, for the UK, no other year had before fallen in the top 10 for all three variables.

Referring to the report, Professor Sir David King said: "I think it's a very important report, setting out the challenges for the United Kingdom.

"And it sets it out in a way that makes it clear that we are not even close to getting the right agreement at COP 26 (the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference) at the moment.

"There's an awful lot of work to be done in the coming few months to get the agreement we need."

Speaking about the impact of climate change more broadly, he added: "It is a crisis. There's no other word to describe it but a crisis, and therefore it needs to be handled as the magnitude of the crisis it is.

"I believe that what we do over the next five years is going to determine the future of humanity for the next millennium."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns

Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch again

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report
NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch again

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'
Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07: Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that fully-vaccinated adults in Wales will not need to isolate if identified as a Covid contact

Pingdemic: Fully-jabbed adults in Wales can avoid isolation from 7 August
Darren George told LBC his injuries were "severe" and he was "lucky" to still have his leg

Friends ‘lucky to still be here’ after car ploughed into pedestrians outside pub
The number of people on the furlough scheme is as its lowest level since the start of the pandemic

Number of people on furlough lowest since pandemic began

Pop-up vaccine clinics are one of the measures being used to try to increase vaccine uptake in young people

One in three young adults in England have not had Covid jab

Video footage showed a Metropolitan Police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man in Finsbury Park, north London

Met Police officer who knelt on man's neck must 'reflect' on actions, says watchdog
The RNLI received £200k in donations over a single 24-hour period

Well-wishers donate £200k in a day after RNLI crews abused for migrant rescues
The national Holocaust memorial will be built next to the Palace of Westminster

UK Holocaust memorial outside Parliament given green light

Commuters are likely to face disruption if the strike goes ahead.

TfL warns of 'severe disruption' over planned Tube strikes

Covid: 'We're not at herd immunity yet,' says Professor Christina Pagel

Covid: 'We're not at herd immunity yet,' says Independent SAGE member
'Simone Biles craves attention now can't handle it,' caller says - Shelagh Fogarty responds

'Simone Biles craves attention now can't handle it,' caller says - Shelagh Fogarty responds