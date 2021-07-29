'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change

By Sam Sholli

Ex-Government Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Sir David King has spoken to LBC about climate change, and has said that "what we do over the next five years is going to determine the future of humanity for the next millennium".

He spoke to LBC's Iain Dale about the subject, following the publication of the State of the UK Climate 2020 report.

The report said that last year was the third warmest, fifth wettest and eighth sunniest on record in the UK. It also stated that, for the UK, no other year had before fallen in the top 10 for all three variables.

Referring to the report, Professor Sir David King said: "I think it's a very important report, setting out the challenges for the United Kingdom.

"And it sets it out in a way that makes it clear that we are not even close to getting the right agreement at COP 26 (the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference) at the moment.

"There's an awful lot of work to be done in the coming few months to get the agreement we need."

Speaking about the impact of climate change more broadly, he added: "It is a crisis. There's no other word to describe it but a crisis, and therefore it needs to be handled as the magnitude of the crisis it is.

"I believe that what we do over the next five years is going to determine the future of humanity for the next millennium."