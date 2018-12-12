Jacob Rees-Mogg Says PM Must Resign Despite Confidence Vote Win

Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for Theresa May to resign, despite the Prime Minister winning a confidence vote.

The European Research Group chairman said it was clear Mrs May "couldn't get her business through parliament”.

He has been a vocal critic of her Brexit deal, and said he wouldn't back it unless the infamous backstop was removed.

Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke to LBC live from Westminster
His renewed criticism came after the Prime Minister survived a leadership challenge.

In a secret ballot, 200 Tory MPs said they supported the PM, 117 said they didn't.

In a statement outside Downing Street afterwards, Mrs May accepted a "significant" number had voted against her.

Theresa May won a confidence vote on Wednesday night
Mr Rees-Mogg led the charge to oust Mrs May - and despite the vote, he told LBC nothing had changed.

"In all constitutional normality she ought to stand down because she cannot get her business through parliament," he said.

“A Prime Minister is a person who can get business through parliament.”

Iain Dale asked: "Doesn’t that show you’re a bad loser?"

The Tory backbencher replied: "No, I think this vote is so much better than could have been expected."

