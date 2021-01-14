James Comey: You don't change minds of the defrauded by shouting at them

14 January 2021, 21:05

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Campaigners can't "change minds of the defrauded by shouting at them", James Comey has told LBC.

In an interview with Iain Dale, the former FBI director said he wants to see the US heal divides after Donald Trump leaves office.

Asked how that could be done, he said Joe Biden's mission should be to "heal the country both literally, because so many Americans are dying every day from the coronavirus, and spiritually, to find a way to coax those people caught in the fog of lies".

He called on the incoming President to compassionately persuade the "defrauded" away from their point of view in a way that "doesn't embarrass them".

He said: "I think he most importantly does that by demonstrating empathetic competent leadership, which is what I think he does naturally.

"You don't change the minds of the defrauded by shouting at them."

Iain Dale spoke to former FBI director James Comey exclusively on LBC
Iain Dale spoke to former FBI director James Comey exclusively on LBC. Picture: LBC/PA Images

Citing conspiracy theories about election fraud and the subsequent riots on Capitol Hill last week, Mr Comey said the outgoing President should focus on guiding "millions trapped in the fog and get them focused on other things on making the country better".

It echoed Trump's public address on Tuesday evening after being impeached for the second time, where he urged his supporters to "think of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers and help promote peace" across the US.

Ahead of likely court action against Trump once he leaves office, Mr Comey warned that Biden pardoning him could further anger supporters as they may view it as a "trick" to get him to admit guilt.

"I don't know exactly what that will get him with Donald Trump's supporters," he said, "in part because if they're caught in the fog they'll realise that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.

"And so Joe Biden just tricked them into admitting he's guilty."

Mr Comey revealed that he would not prosecute Trump once he leaves office because he thinks it is important "not to give Donald Trump centre stage in American life for the next three or four years".

"If I were deciding it I would prefer not to prosecute him and give him that centre stage in Washington as part of an ongoing 'United States versus Trump' drama," he said.

Asked how he feels about the future of the country, he said he was optimistic and that "we needed something to reset us".

He said: "I think we're at an inflexion point in America and that makes me think we're going to be okay.

"We needed something to reset us and I didn't want it to be a tragedy, but it has been.

"I hope and think it's reminding the American people - and I see it in the public opinion polls - that there is something that we all agree.

"We all agree on a set of principles that are laid out in our Constitution - and that this stuff goes way too far."

You can listen to Iain's full interview with James Comey here.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

This caller told LBC she felt alone

Caller tells LBC her harrowing experience of suffering with long-covid
Iain Dale interviewed the former FBI Director

Iain Dale interviews former-FBI Director James Comey - watch in full
James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism

James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism
The LBC presenter did not seem keen on trying the newly approved food...

Mealworms declared safe to eat but Iain's question for one insect eater is simply 'why?'
The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner was speaking to LBC

Police Commissioner cites 'idiotic' rule breaches including Covid positive barber
We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert
Trump insider speaks to LBC after chaos in the Capital

Riot at US Capitol 'very powerful, negative symbol' says Trump’s former chief of staff
The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 6pm curfew will come into effect in France from Saturday

Covid-19: France announces strict new nationwide 6pm curfew

Marcus Rashford has joined with TV chefs Jamie Oliver (pictured), Tom Kerridge, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and the actress Dame Emma Thompson to develop a new strategy

Celebrities urge Boris Johnson to launch urgent review of school meals
Steve Baker (pictured) played a prominent part in Theresa May's downfall

Boris Johnson warned 'lift lockdown or face leadership challenge'
A sergeant used this image alone to help locate a missing person

Police use moon to help find missing person in East Midlands

Police officers seized music equipment from an illegal party in Hertfordshire

Police officer assaulted while shutting down 150-person illegal party
Richard Leonard is closely associated with the former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard resigns with immediate effect
A major incident has been declared by Yorkshire Ambulance Service due to the heavy snow

'Major incident' declared in Yorkshire due to severe snow on roads
A tourist wears a face mask while visiting Christ the Redeemer

UK bans arrivals from Brazil, Portugal and 14 other countries due to new Covid strain
A man walks past coronavirus graffiti in Edinburgh where stricter lockdown measures for mainland Scotland are now in force

Covid R number in Scotland could be as high as 1.4, Nicola Sturgeon warns
The LAS CEO told LBC the service had been under pressure over the last few weeks

London Ambulance Chief: Service has been 'under extreme pressure'