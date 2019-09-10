Great Britain Could End Up Consisting Of England And Wales, Says Jeffrey Archer In Detailed Snap Election Prediction

10 September 2019, 21:11

Writer Jeffrey Archer detailed in an insightful step-by-step prediction the possible outcome of a snap election which would end with “Great Britain consisting of England and Wales."

Talking to Iain Dale, he predicted the Conservatives would have the biggest number of members, followed by Labour, then SNP as the third biggest party and Liberal Democrats with the lowest number.

“If you’ve got a situation where the largest party has not reached 326, but the remaining parties are comfortably over 336, in theory – not that anything has been in practice recently – in theory, Her Majesty the Queen will call for Boris Johnson.

“In theory he will say ‘I cannot form a government’, and she will then call the leader of the next biggest party. In which case she will call Mr Corbyn.”

From then, he said, “Mr Corbyn will become Prime Minister but he will have to make a deal with the SNP and a deal with the Liberals.

“With the SNP his deal will be ‘you get another referendum to leave the United Kingdom. And Nicola Sturgeon’s whole front will then be ‘I’ll get you back into Europe if only we can get rid of the rest of Britain’.

“Then the Northern Ireland problem; Corbyn could get rid of the ten DUP people if he had a referendum on whether the North should join the south.

We could end up in five, ten years time with Great Britain consisting of England and Wales.”

Watch the insightful prediction above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Nigel's Reaction To May's Honours List

Nigel Farage’s Instant, Outraged Reaction To Theresa May’s “Unbelievable” Honours List
Gavin Willamson claims cabinet was told about the decision to prorogue parliament

Gavin Williamson Insists Cabinet Knew About Prorogation Before Its Announcement

Labour deputy sets up Corbyn row with call for referendum before election

Who could replace John Bercow as House of Commons Speaker?